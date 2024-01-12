Former Finance Secretary Diokno to return as member of BSP’s Monetary Board: PBBM

(Eagle News) — Benjamin Diokno is set to return as a member of the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

President Bongbong Marcos himself made the announcement on Friday, Jan. 12, after introducing former Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto as the new Finance Secretary, the post held by Diokno prior to the former’s appointment.

Once appointed, Diokno will replace Peter Favilla in the BSP Monetary Board, whose term ended on July 2 last year.

“Being one of our country’s pillars of economic management, we shall continue to rely on your expertise and exuberance as a member now of the Monetary Board [of the BSP],” the chief executive said.

The President thanked Diokno, who he said set the “economy on to the right path” and “put the essentials into place,” making the structural changes the country needed.

“And therefore, he has – these economic figures, the results that we are getting a lot of that can certainly be attributable to the work that he did as Department of Finance Secretary,” he said.

According to the President, he initially asked Diokno to join the Maharlika Investment Fund and its management.

However, he said Diokno begged off, saying as it is “not what he feels is a specialty of his.”

“Maraming, maraming salamat from a grateful nation, Secretary Ben Diokno,” the chief executive said.

Diokno was BSP Governor from March 5, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

He also served as secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), among other posts he held in government.

Once officially appointed to the Monetary Board, he will join other MB members, including V. Bruce J. Tolentino, Anita Linda R. Aquino, Romeo L. Bernardo, and Rosalia V. De Leon, with BSP Governor Eli M. Remolo serving as chair.

During the event held at the Malacanang grounds, the President also introduced Frederick Go as Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs with the rank of Secretary.