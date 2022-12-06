Former Batangas Vice Gov. Ricky Recto passes away

(Eagle News) — Former Batangas Vice Governor Ricky Recto has passed away, House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto said on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The deputy speaker, however, did not disclose the cause of death.

“Words are hard to come by to express the sorrow of losing him, but we take comfort in our fond memories of him to overcome the pain we feel,” he said.

He asked for “time and space to grieve in private,” as he noted that his family was “touched by your kind words..”

He said a “simple memorial” would be held for his brother.

The details will be announced “soon,” he said.