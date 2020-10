(Eagle News) — Flashfloods were observed in parts of Bongabon, Nueva Ecija and Quezon Province due to the past days of heavy rains. In these reports by Eagle News Service correspondents, areas of Bongabon, Nueva Ecija and six barangays in Quezon province have experienced floods the past few days.

In Quezon, the barangays which had flashfloods were barangays 10, 5, 4, 6, Dalahican, and Marketview.

(Eagle News Service)