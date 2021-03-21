Five cops killed in NPA ambush in Camarines Norte: PNP

(Eagle News)–Five policemen died in an ambush by New People’s Army rebels in Camarines Norte on Friday, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, the five uniformed personnel who were part of the 7-member team from the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company were guarding the vicinity of a road construction project in the municipality of Labo when they were attacked at 9:45 p.m.

The police team had been sent to the area after the construction company informed the local police about receiving a demand letter from local CPP-NPA-NDF forces for payment of 3% to 5% of the cost of the entire Labo-Tagkawayan Road project.

In exchange for the payment, no company equipment would be burnt, the letter said.

Two others were hurt in the attack.

PNP officer-in-charge Guillermo Eleazar condemned the attack, and condoled with the families of the young policemen who stood their ground against the attackers.

He instructed Police Regional Office 5 Director for Bicol Region, Police Brigadier General Bartolome Bustamante to ensure the appropriate honors for the dead and benefits for the bereaved families.

“These five young men held their ground and died with their boots on while protecting the barrio against communist terrorists. They deserve all due recognition and honors for their heroism,” Eleazar said.

He also instructed Bustamante to provide for all the medical needs of the wounded.