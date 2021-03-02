First batch of Sinovac doses arrive in Cebu and Davao

(Eagle News) – The first batch of Sinovac vaccine doses have arrived in Cebu and Davao on Tuesday, March 2, ready for the vaccine rollout scheduled on March 3 in the Visayas region, and March 5 in Davao.

The vaccine doses arrived at the Cebu International Airport and were immediately transported to the cold storage facility of the Department of Health. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said that the vaccines will be sent to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu.

Some 7,200 Sinovac doses contained in the shipment brought by a Philippine Airlines flight arrived at 7:38 a.m.

In Davao, the vaccine doses arrived Tuesday morning, March 2, at the Davao International Airport.

The first batch of the 12,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Sinovac Biotech arrived at around 6:45 a.m. The vaccines were contained in 20 boxes. The vaccines were transported to the DOH center for health development which will serve as temporary storage for the vaccines.

These will be brought to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) which will be the site of the vaccine rollout in Davao City.

Vaccination is expected to start tomorrow in Davao City where health care workers are also prioritized to receive the vaccines.

According to Dr. Ashley Lopez, the Davao City health office acting head, some 6,000 medical health workers are targeted to receive the vaccines. They are aiming to do the vaccination in two weeks to give enough time for health care workers, including those working in private hospitals, to get the vaccines.

(Eagle News Service)