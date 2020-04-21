Eva Macapagal terminal starts operations as COVID-19 treatment center today

(Eagle News)–The Eva Macapagal Super Terminal starts operations as a COVID-19 treatment center today, April 21.

The Department of Transportation said the treatment facility, which has a total of 211 cubicles distributed in different zones, will accommodate patients with mild, advanced and severe COVID-19 infections.

The Department of Transportation spearheaded the conversion of the facility into a treatment center to boost the medical treatment capacity of the National Capital Region (NCR) as well as its adjoining cities and provinces.

The treatment facility is apart from the facilities provided by some local government units.

The government has emphasized the need to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients immediately to ensure the virus will not further spread.

The country has so far recorded over 6000 COVID-19 cases, with recoveries widening their lead over deaths.

The Palace has said the Philippines has yet to flatten the curve judging by the continued increase in cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte is slated to make a decision on the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, as it is expected to end on April 30.