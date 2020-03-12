Eleven earthquakes recorded at Taal; volcano still on alert level 2

(Eagle News)–Taal volcano remains on alert level 2.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by a “weak emission of steam-laden plumes rising 50 to 100 meters high before drifting northeast.”

The Taal Volcano Network also recorded eleven volcanic earthquakes that “are associated with rock fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island (TVI) and along its coast.”

Entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone, must be strictly prohibited, PHIVOLCS said.

Local government units were advised to assess previously evacuated areas within the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities.