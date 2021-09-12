Eleazar orders thorough probe into killings of 2 drug enforcement operatives in Cabanatuan

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered a thorough probe into the killings of two anti-drugs operatives in Cabanatuan City on Friday, Sept 10.

According to Eleazar, he ordered the Police Region 3 director to look into the motive behind the shooting of Police Staff Sgt. Allan Capinpin, 43; and, Police Staff Sgt. Aries Dichoso, 39, and to identify those responsible for the crime.

The two policemen–who were assigned to the City’s Drug Enforcement Unit–were repeatedly shot by two motorcycle-riding men inside the house of Capinpin in Barangay Magsaysay Norte in Cabanatuan City at 10:10 p.m.

They immediately fled the incident.

“On behalf of the men and women of the PNP, ipinapa-abot ko ang aking pakikiramay sa mga naulila nina Police Staff Sergeants Allan Capinpin at Aries Dichoso. Makakaasa ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay ng aming aksyon para mabigyan sila ng hustisya,” Eleazar said.