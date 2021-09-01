Eleazar orders thorough probe into killing of anti-drugs cop in Bacolod

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered a thorough probe into the killing of a policeman assigned to the anti-drugs unit of Bacolod City over the weekend.

Eleazar said he directed the Bacolod City Police and the Western Visayas Police Regional Office to look into all possible motives behind the shooting of SSG Joseph Nepomuceno.

The PNP chief also urged witnesses to come forward and help authorities bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Nakikiramay ako sa mga kaanak ng biktima at tinitiyak ko sa kanila na mabibigyan ng katarungan ang pagkamatay ni SSG Nepomuceno,” he said.

Nepomuceno was onboard his motorcycle when he was gunned down last Sunday.

He was rushed to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.