Eleazar orders thorough probe into Bicol University blasts

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered a thorough probe into the twin blasts inside a Bicol University campus over the weekend.

In a statement, Eleazar said he gave the directive to Police Regional Office 5 director Police Brigadier General Jonnel Estomo, who has police jurisdiction over the university’s Legazpi campus.

Eleazar said he also directed the regional police leadership to “coordinate with the University officials to discuss security measures in order to prevent the repeat of this incident.”

He urged possible witnesses to come forward to shed light on the incident.

On Sunday, 6:30 p.m., two explosions rocked the university campus, right across the PNP’s Regional Headquarters.

The police said no one was hurt in the incident.

The regional police earlier said that two shells from an M203 grenade launcher had been recovered in the grass in the area.