Eleazar orders thorough probe into attack on DOST official in Koronadal City

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered a thorough investigation into the attack on a Department of Science and Technology official in Koronadal recently.

In a statement, Eleazar said so far, the police investigators are checking the closed-circuit television camera footage of the area where Engineer Normina Pahm was waiting for her ride with her coworkers when she was approached by an unidentified person and shot her.

Pahm was rushed to the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital and is now in stable condition.

The suspect escaped.

“The assurance that these criminal elements would be arrested and held accountable for their illegal activities remain the best anti-crime strategy. Kaya inaasahan ko na tututukan ng PRO-12 ang kasong ito upang mahuli at agad mapanagot ang mga taong nasa likod ng pangyayaring ito,” Eleazar said.

The police chief reminded all police offices to secure officials in the provincial and regional field offices of the different national government agencies, particularly those who have received threats.

“Muling nagkakaroon ng lakas ng loob ang mga kriminal na maghasik ng karahasan kaya inatasan ko na ang ating mga unit commanders na palakasin ang kanilang mga anti-crime strategies at tiyakin din na mananagot ang sinumang makakalusot sa ating kampanya sa peace and order,” Eleazar added.