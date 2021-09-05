Eleazar orders thorough probe into alleged kidnapping of development worker in Cebu

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief has ordered a thorough probe into the alleged abduction of a development worker who was believed kidnapped last year and turned up dead in August this year.

In a statement, Eleazar said he ordered the Anti-Kidnapping Task Group to coordinate with Elena Tijamo’s family to get additional information that would shed light on what happened in June 2020 when she was supposedly kidnapped.

Tijamo was a coordinator forthe Farmers Development Center-Central Visayas (FARDEC) when she was supposedly abducted in Bantayan Island, Cebu but she was reported to have died in Mandaluyong City this August 2021.

She was reported to have died due to cardiopulmonary arrest and aspiration.

Eleazar said authorities could also assist the family so they could bring Tijamo’s remains home as soon as possible.