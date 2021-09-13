Eleazar orders start of dismissal proceedings vs cop nabbed in Tarlac buy-bust

PNP says cop faces criminal raps, too

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered the start of dismissal proceedings against a Tarlac police officer arrested on Sept. 11 in a buy-bust operation in Gerona.

Apart from the administrative charges to be filed against Police Corporal Geymar Orquero, the PNP said criminal charges will be filed against him.

According to the PNP, Orquero has been disarmed and is now detained.

In ordering the Police Region 3 to start the proceedings, Eleazar said he also wants to know whether Orquero has other cohorts in the local police force tasked to protect and finance illegal drugs operations in Gerona and nearby areas.

“Hindi ako magda-dalawang isip na tanggalin sa serbisyo ang mga ganitong uri ng pulis, gaano man sila karami, dahil nakakatiyak naman ako na sa laki ng suweldo ng mga pulis at sa ipinatupad nating agresibong reporma sa recruitment system, mas maraming mga mabubuting pulis ang papalit sa kanila,” Eleazar said.

The PNP said Orquero and two others were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Calayaan.

It said seized from them were suspected shabu, drug paraphernalia, and a Glock 17 with magazine and inserted ammunition.

“Gaya ng ating ipinangako sa ating mga kababayan, mabilis ang magiging aksyon ng inyong PNP laban sa mga tiwali sa aming hanay dahil ang mga ito ang sumisira sa aming organisasyon,” Eleazar said.