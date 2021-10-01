Eleazar orders pursuit operations vs suspects behind cop’s death in Cavite

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered aggressive pursuit operations against the persons responsible for the killing of a policeman in a buy-bust operation in Cavite on Tuesday night.

Eleazar ordered Police Regional Office 4 Ely Cruz to find Marlon Pacia, Jun-Jun Javier and Jomarie Pacia who managed to escape when police conducted arrests amid gunfire after several personalities bought illegal drugs from a police-poseur buyer in Barangay Salawag.

The police identified those arrested as Jesabel Cadag, Jemuel Pillar, John Pacia, and John Lloyd Pacia.

Two policemen–Police Staff Sergeant Karl Marty Manzanilla and Patrolman Ariel Maribojo–were wounded in the firefight.

Manzanilla died on the way to the hospital.

“Ang nangyaring madugong engkwentro sa Cavite ay pagpapatunay lamang na palaban at seryoso ang banta ng mga nagtutulak ng droga at isa sa mga napakaraming patunay na hindi maaamong tupa at mga biktima ng umano’y human rights abuses ang mga ito na gaya ng gustong palabasin ng iba,” Eleazar said.

Charges will be filed against the suspects.