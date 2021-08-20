Eleazar orders police to prioritize campaign vs NPA in Masbate

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered police to prioritize the campaign against the New People’s Army in Masbate amid the series of attacks against civilians in recent months.

Eleazar gave the order to Police Regional Office 5 Director Jonnel Estomo after a barangay captain and his companions survived an attack the police said was perpetrated by the NPA in Placer.

The attack took place a few days after three street vendors in the town of Palanas were killed, allegedly by NPA rebels.

In June, college football player Kieth Absalon and his cousin Nolven died due to a blast caused by an improvised explosive device in Masbate City.

The NPA claimed responsibility for the incident.

“Hindi katanggap-tanggap ito at kailangan nang putulin ang karahasang ito laban sa mga kababayan natin sa Masbate,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar also ordered the police to strengthen police-community relations in the province to deny the rebel group a support base.