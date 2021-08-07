Eleazar orders deeper probe into Sulu police provincial director killing

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered a more thorough probe into the killing of the Sulu provincial chief.

In a statement, the PNP said Eleazar instructed Police Brigadier General Eden Ugale, PNP Regional Director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BAR) to constitute a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) at the regional level that will coordinate all efforts of PNP units as they investigate the shooting of Police Colonel Michael Bawayan Jr., 49.

Bawayan was shot point-blank at a checkpoint by Police Staff Sergeant Imran Jilah, 43, assigned with the 3rd Maneuver Platoon of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, reports said.

Some media reports said the crime was committed after Bawayan took out a pair of scissors to have Jilah’s long hair cut.

“We do not want to make hasty conclusions at this point. We’d rather await the result of the investigation,” Eleazar said.

He said he was “not inclined” to give a deadline for the SITG to finish its investigation, to “avoid undue pressure that may lead to haphazard results.”

Bawayan was making his rounds at the QCP Big Bites in Barangay Asturias, Jolo at 4:20 p.m. on Friday when the incident happened.

After Jilah reportedly shot the Sulu police provincial director, one of Bawayan’s aides shot Jilah in retaliation, killing him.

Bawayan, meanwhile, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.