Eleazar orders conduct of dismissal proceedings vs cop accused of harassing quarantine violator in Bataan

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered the conduct of dismissal proceedings against a police officer accused of sexually harassing a teenager who had violated quarantine rules in Mariveles, Bataan.

In a statement, the PNP said the Prosecutors Office has found probable cause for the criminal raps of rape by sexual assault and acts of lasciviousness filed against Patrolman Elmer Tuazon Jr. and Armando Dimaculangan, who was the marshal team leader assigned at the control point in Barangay Batangas 2, where the 19-yearr-old victim was called out for her violation.

According to the PNP, “the victim was then taken to the boarding house of the policeman where the two took turns in molesting the victim.”

“Humihingi ako ng paumanhin sa biktima at sa kanyang pamilya dahil sa kanyang sinapit at tinitiyak ko sa inyo na makakamit ninyo ang hustisya dito,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar urged the public to immediately file complaints against policemen who are involved in illicit activities.

“Makakatiyak din ng agarang aksyon ang ating mga kababayan laban sa mga tiwali sa aming hanay kaya nakikiusap din ako na huwag sanang lalahatin ang kapulisan dahil iilan lamang ang mga ito at higit na mas nakakarami ang mga pulis na handang tumulong at gumagawa ng tama sa ngalan ng police service,” he added.