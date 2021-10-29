Eleazar issues warning vs fake money

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police warned the public on Friday, Oct. 29, against the possible proliferation of fake peso bills.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar issued the statement following the arrest of two people who yielded some P100,000 worth of counterfeit money in separate operations in Cebu City.

Arrested was 35-year-old Ivan Noval Luardo for possession of 52 pieces of fake P1,000 and 70 pieces fake P500 bills, according to the PNP.

The PNP said Joseph Mercado Salas, 36, was arrested on Oct. 19 for making fake peso bills.

A total of P24,000 worth of counterfeit bills was seized from him by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas operatives.

The suspects were charged in the City Prosecutor’s Office for alleged violation of Article 168 (Illegal possession and use of false treasury or banknotes and other instruments of credit) in relation to Article 166 of the Revised Penal Code.

“I also instructed the CIDG and other unit commanders to step up intelligence-gathering and operations, in coordination with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, to ensure that those who benefit from these modus will not be given opportunity to victimize our kababayan,” Eleazar said.

“Agad ninyong idulog sa pinakamalapit na police station o kaya’y i-report sa ating PNP E-Sumbong platforms kung kayo ay nabiktima o napasahan ng counterfeit na pera para agad ay magawan namin ng kaukulang aksyon at mahuli ang gumagawa nito,” he added.