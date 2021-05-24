EBC Films’ “Guerrero Dos” receives nominations at Int’l Filmfest Manhattan New York

(Eagle News) — The film “Guerrero Dos: Tuloy Ang Laban (The Fight Continues)” of Eagle Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) has received five nominations from the International Film Festival Manhattan New York (IFFMNY) Spring 2021, including best director, best actor, best actress, the “Jury Feature Global” and “Best Film Festival Grand Prize Performance.”

This EBC movie is one of the featured films in the IFFMNY Spring 2021 which will have virtual showings of films from around the globe that made it to the festival, from May 28 to 30.

Nominated for Best Director is Guerrero Dos’ director Carlo Cuevas, while JC Sabenorio — who played the lead role as the young Miguel Guerrero — and Art De Guzman were nominated in the “best actor” category. Mia Suarez was nominated as best actress.

The film “Guerrero Dos” was also nominated for “Jury Feature Global” film and for “Best Film Festival Grand Prize performance.”

“Guerrero Dos” is a sequel of the multi-awarded movie of EBC Films’ “Guerrero.” It follows the story of the young Miguel Guerrero, younger brother of the boxer, Ramon (played by Genesis Gomez), who lies in a coma after his last fight in the first Guerrero film.

The story revolved on how Miguel coped with life as he waited for his “kuya”, whom he considers as his “hero,” to wake up from a long coma. But in the twists and turns of the movie that were shot mostly inside the hospital, what captured the hearts of the viewers was how the lines in the film reflected on life and hope, inspiring viewers to wait happily with faith for whatever dream they have – even if their present situation is at its bleakest.

Guerrero Dos earlier bagged the “Award of Excellence for Best Feature film” at this year’s SoCal Film awards in the United States, which was the film’s first win in a foreign filmfest. The film also became the Philippines’ official entry for Foreign Language Film at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. In December last year, it also reached the official selection level at the 2020 Montreal Independent Film Festival.

-Another Filipino movie featured in film-

Another Filipino film, “In the name of the Mother” starred by Snooky Serna and directed by Joel Lamangan, is among the featured films included in the festival. The film is produced by Harlene Bautista.

Noted Fil-Am actor-director and film makers Luis Pedron who is living in New York is the pioneer and director of the IFFMNY.

“International Film Festival prides itself of a diverse group of filmmakers this year which includes Filipino films and filmmakers. The festival will be happening this May 28 to 30, 2021. The event will still be virtual due to the uncertainty of travel during this pandemic but rest assured it will still be as vibrant as it was a live event,” he said in a post.

Pedron said he would like to “encourage everyone to support all films at our festival from the different countries including USA, Canada, China, France, Nigeria, India, Nepal, Tibet, UK and the Philippines.”

“In IFFM, Cinema binds all countries together,” he said.

-Filipino films featured at IFFMNY Spring 2021-

The following are the Filipino films and filmmakers featured at the International Film Festival Manhattan Spring 2021 Virtual Events:

Feature Film:

!) “Guerrero Dos” (Drama / Comedy) Directed by: Carlo Ortega Cuevas Producer: EBC Films

2) “In The Name of the Mother” (Drama) Directed by: Joel Lamangan Starring Snooky Serna Produced by: Harlene Bautista of Heaven’s Best Films

Short Films:

1) “Papuri The Tiples de Santo Domingo Concert” (Documentary) Dir: Ray Memje Prod: Fr Roland Mactal

2) “To Transfer” (Documentary) Dir: Melver Ritz L. Gomez

3) “Miss You George” (Drama) Dir: Mark Lucas Moneda

4) “Lea’s Secret” (Animation) Dir: Rico Gutierrez

Professional Category

1) “Sarangani” (Tourism Video of Sarangani) Dir: Champ Biala / Michelle Lopez Solon Prod: Rain Ramas

2) “Only One Name” (Tourism Video of General Santos City) Dir: Alan Filoteo

3) “Avodah” (TV Commercial) Dir: Zamantha Morales

4) “An Extraordinaire Blood” (Tourism Video of Lake Sebu) Dir: Jennifer Tupas

5) “Our Motherland” (Tourism Video of General Santos City) Dir: Alan Filoteo

Filipino Americans

1) “Mess” (Music Video) the FilAm Group, The Take The Stage Band

2) “Mas Que Pan” (Documentary Short) FilAm DP/ Editor Jana Sayson

3) “Beauty Buffet: Endless Service For A Transformation Of Beauty” (TV Commercial) FilAm Director Mayeth DeVilla and Producer Sean Legaspi

New York City-based Filipina Miss Jameelah Rose Lineses will also be co-programming the Khatak Film Society Shorts Program of Himalayan films in the fest.

The judges for the professional and special jury Awards of the IFFMNYC are Emmanuel Dela Cruz, Geraldo “Jek” Jumawan, and Jameelah Rose Lineses, according to Pedron.

(Eagle News Service)