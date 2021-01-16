EBC Films’ “Guerrero Dos:Tuloy ang Laban” qualifies as PHL entry to this year’s Golden Globe Awards

By MJ Racadio

(Eagle News) – EBC Films’ “Guerrero Dos: Tuloy Ang Laban (The Fight Continues)” was selected as one of the two films from the Philippines that have passed the requirements to represent the country as a foreign language film entry to the 78th Golden Globe Awards this year.

The list of foreign language films that made it to this year’s submissions to the Golden Globe awards is already posted on its official website. (https://www.goldenglobes.com/articles/foreign-language-film-submissions-78th-golden-globe-awards)

For the Philippines, “Guerrero Dos: Tuloy ang Laban” (The Fight Continues) directed by Carlo Cuevas, and “Write About Love”, a romance film directed by Crisanto Aquino, made it to the list which included entries from 77 countries.

“Guerrero Dos: Tuloy ang Laban” is a sequel to the multi-awarded movie of EBC Films’ “Guerrero.” It follows the inspiring story of the young Miguel Guerrero (played by newcomer child actor Julio Cesar Sabinario), younger brother of the boxer, Ramon (played by Genesis Gomez), who lies in a coma after his last fight in the first Guerrero film.

“This year an unprecedented 139 Foreign Language Films were eligible for Golden Globe consideration from 77 countries (of which 37 directed or co-directed by women),” according to the Golden Globe website.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association does not limit submissions to one per country, which makes it different from the Academy Awards.

“Multiple submissions from any country are allowed as long as the films follow the qualification requirements,” it said.

“Guerrero Dos: Tuloy ang Laban” director Carlo Cuevas said that being selected to represent the Philippines in the annual Golden Globe Awards is already a huge honor and a privilege.

“Praise be unto God, Thank you to EBC Films and the Team Guerrero Dos! Definitely, the fight continues!” he said.

Cuevas has previously received international awards, including for the film “Guerrero,” EBC Films’ first full-length movie, which had also received various international awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has already interviewed Cuevas about the film “Guerrero Dos” which has been listed as the Philippine entry for a possible nomination in the Foreign Language Film category. The interview is also featured in the Golden Globe Awards official website. (https://www.goldenglobes.com/articles/fight-continues-philippines-interview-guerrero-dos-and-carlo-ortega-cuevas)

According to Golden Globe official site, the announcement of the nominees will be on February 3, 2021. On that date, it will be known if the Philippine entry will make it to this list.

The awards show will be on February 28, 2021 at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills California and will be broadcast on NBC.

“Each year the Hollywood Foreign Press Association awards the Golden Globe in the Foreign Language Film category. To qualify, a film must be a motion picture drama, musical or comedy with at least 51% of the dialogue spoken in a non-English language,” the Golden Globe Awards website said.

It said that normally, in order to qualify, a foreign language film “must have been released in their country of origin during the prior 15-month period, from October 1 to December 31 before the awards.”

“This year, in light of the disruption caused by the pandemic, several changes were made to the qualification rules,” it said.

The HFPA is an organization that consists of 90 entertainment journalists living in Southern, California, and is responsible for staging the annual Golden Globe Awards that recognizes notable examples both in television and film.

