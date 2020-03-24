Easterlies affecting S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA said the conditions are also due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.