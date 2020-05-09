Easterlies affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The easterlies affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will bring cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers to parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies also due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro too.

PAGASA said there will be slight to moderate seas in those areas.