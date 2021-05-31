Dumaguete City vice mayor passes away

(Eagle News) — Dumaguete City Vice Mayor Alan Gel Cordova died of a heart attack on Sunday, May 30.

According to reports, the vice mayor had collapsed on his bicycle after participating in a benefit bike run for the Philippine Army.

Cordova was 53 years old.

He had just reportedly recovered from COVID-19.

In a statement, Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, who remains in isolation for COVID-19, expressed his condolences to Cordova’s wife and their three children.

He hailed Cordova for his “dedication and commitment to serve our City.”

“Despite our political differences, we manage not to take things personally,” he said.

According to the Dumaguete City Tourism Office, Cordova studied at St. Louis School and was a recipient of a scholarship program.

He proceeded to study at the Philippine Military Academy before he was recruited to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, graduating in 1989 with a degree in Economics.

He studied law at Silliman University, graduating in 2003.

He began practicing law in Dumaguete and worked briefly at the Bureau of Immigration.