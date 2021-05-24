Dumaguete City mayor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor made the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday, May 23.

According to Remollo, the results were based on an RT-PCR test he took as a requirement for attendance in the National Peace and Order Council to be presided over by President Rodrigo Duterte on May 24 , 2021.

The event is hosted by the City of Dumaguete.

According to Remollo, he remains asymptomatic but has isolated himself.

He said the event will also push through as scheduled.

He said regular functions of government will continue even in his physical absence as “I will still be working while in isolation. I will also be continually abreast of the daily affairs of the City.”

“I fervently hope that this will serve as something to seriously reflect on even to those who are religious in observing the basic protocols,” he added, noting that COVID-19 is “by far the most treacherous of all viruses.”

“It unwittingly strikes when one is in the company of friends, family and co-workers,” he added.