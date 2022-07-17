Drug suspect hurt in police operation in Zamboanga City: PNP

(Eagle News)–One person was hurt in an encounter with police who were out to serve a search warrant on his home in Zamboanga City, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP said one Jainal Assan sustained gunshot wounds on his left thigh and arm following police retaliation after he fired his gun at them instead of letting them search his house in Lamisahan on Friday.

“When the suspect acted violently, our personnel had to defend themselves. He was armed as clearly shown in the inventory recovered pieces of evidence,” Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., PNP officer-in-charge, said, in apparent reference to a 45 cal. pistol the police said they recovered from Assan.

According to the PNP, also recovered from Assan were sachets containing shabu worth P340,000 and an improvised blasting cap, among others.

Assan was rushed to the hospital.

“We laud the dedication of our personnel for their pursuit to combat criminality by conducting police operations and enforcing court orders,” Danao said.