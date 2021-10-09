Drug complaint filed vs Julian Ongpin up for resolution

(Eagle News)–The Department of Justice wrapped up its probe into the drug complaint filed against Julian Ongpin, who the police said was a person of interest in the death of artist Bree Jonson.

The Philippine National Police said the complaint against Ongpin, son of businessman Roberto Ongpin, was now deemed submitted for resolution after the police and Ongpin’s camp no longer raised new issues.

The complaint stemmed from the police’s discovery of 12.6 grams of cocaine inside the room he had shared with Jonson at a beach resort in La Union before her death.

Jonson was found dead inside the same room on Sept. 18.

“Sa ngayon, hintayin na lamang natin ang magiging desisyon sa isinampang reklamo laban kay Julian Ongpin,” PNP Chief, Police General Guillermo Eleazar said.

He said the PNP will continuously cooperate with the National Bureau of Investigation as the probe into the death of Jonson continues.

Jonson was laid to rest in Davao City last week.

The NBI conducted its own autopsy of the body.

The police earlier said Ongpin’s statements on where the wounds in his arms came from were consistent with his story about how he broke a window after seeing Jonson laying on the floor of the room’s bathroom.

But Jonson’s family said they believe she did not commit suicide and that she fought for her life until the end.