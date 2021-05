GAZA CITY, Palestinian (AFP) — Israeli warplanes bombarded the Gaza Strip overnight Sunday to Monday, said witnesses in the Palestinian enclave, from where armed groups have launched rockets into the Jewish state.

“IDF fighter jets are striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli army said in a statement in the first hours of Sunday.

Dozens of missiles crashed into different parts of the densely populated coastal territory, AFP journalists said.

