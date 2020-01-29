DOTr suspends two more emission test centers for alleged falsification of test results

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation has suspended two more emission test centers for alleged falsification of test results.

In an advisory, the DOTr said it issued a 90-day preliminary suspension order against the following:

1. NAGOLAP EMISSION TESTING CENTER in Brgy. Maligaya, Yumauini, Isabela

2. SARREAL EMISSION TESTING CENTER in Betterlife Subd., Tanzang Luma III, Imus City, Cavite

The DOTr said the order was issued against the private emission test centers through the agency’s Investigation Security and Law Enforcement Staff.

“Aside from the PETCs concerned, copies of the suspension order were likewise served to the PETC IT Service Provider, which shall be subject to the same penalties should it disregard the said order by continuing to process any data transmitted by such PETCs,” the DOTr said.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the DOTr said it suspended five emission test centers for the same reasons.