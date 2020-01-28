DOTr suspends five emission test centers for alleged falsification of test results

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation has suspended five emission test centers for alleged falsification of test results.

In a statement, the DOTr said that, through the Investigation Security and Law Enforcement Staff, it issued a preliminary suspension order against:

1. MGC EMISSION TESTING CENTER in

Brgy. Cablong, Pozorrubio, Pangasinan

2. GPR EMISSION TESTING CENTER in

Brgy. Salaban, Amadeo, Cavite

3. ASINGAN EMISSION TESTING CENTER in Brgy. Dupac, Asingan, Pangasinan

4. PMD EMISSION TESTING CENTER in

Tinio St., San Lorenzo, Gapan City, Nueva Ecija

5. DEOVIR EMISSION TESTING CENTER in

Brgy. San Juan, Hilongos, Leyte

The DOTr said the suspension order against the private emission test centers was effective for 90 days.

“Aside from the PETCs concerned, copies of the suspension order were likewise served to the PETC IT Service Provider, which shall be subject to the same penalties should it disregard the said order by continuing to process any data transmitted by such PETCs,” the DOTr said.