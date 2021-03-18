DOTr, PPA to inaugurate three seaport projects in Palawan on Friday, March 18

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation and the Philippine Ports Authority will inaugurate on Friday, March 18, three seaport projects in Palawan.

In a statement, the DOTr said the inauguration of the Port of San Fernando in El Nido, Port of Bataraza in Barangay Buliluyan, Bataraza, and Borac Port in Barangay Borac in Coron also signals the start of their operations.

The DOTr said the completed work at the Port of San Fernando includes the development of the causeway, a back-up area, and of a reinforced concrete (RC) wharf with RORO (roll-on, roll-off) ramps.

At the Port of Bataraza includes the wharf, back-up area, and the port lighting system have been completed and installed, respectively.

Some of the port projects completed at the Borac Port include the back-up area, the concrete pavement.

The installation of lamp posts, rubber dock fenders and mooring bollards has also been done.

The DOTr said Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago will lead the inauguration, with other officials from the national and local government in attendance.

“The development of the three ports in Palawan is expected to significantly enhance the mobility and connectivity of people and goods in the province, and facilitate movements to major trading and tourism centers,” the DOTr said, noting that, as a result, economic growth is expected in the province.

It added they are also expected to provide the public with a more convenient travel by sea.

The department said the ports of San Fernando, Bataraza, and Borac are among the 424 completed seaport projects of the DOTr and PPA since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office in 2016.