DOTr: Portions of Ninoy Aquino Avenue closed from Aug. 19 to 22

(Eagle News)–Portions of Ninoy Aquino Avenue near Imelda Bridge will be temporarily closed.

According to the Department of Transportation, the temporary closure of portions of the northbound and southbound lane of the road is in effect from August 19, 6 pm, to August 22, 5 a.m.

It said this was due to the construction of the Ninoy Aquino station of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project.

Affected vehicles were advised to take the following alternative routes:

Northbound

1. Right turn to Old Sucat Road (in front of SM Sucat) C5 Extension Road Multinational Ninoy Aquino Avenue

2. Left turn to Kabihasnan (Victor Medina Street) Quirino Avenue or Cavitex Coastal Road

Southbound

1. Left turn to Multinational C5 Extension Road AMVEL Ninoy Aquino Avenue (Airforce One/PCP Station 3) or left turn to Multinational C5 Extension Road Old Sucat Road exit, U-turn at Palanyag

2. Quirino Avenue, Kabihasnan (Victor Medina Street), Ninoy Aquino Avenue

“Thank you for your understanding,” DOTr said.