DOTr: Over 300,000 OFWs transported to their respective provinces under Hatid Tulong program

(Eagle News) — Over 300,000 Overseas Filipino Workers have been transported back to their respective provinces under the government’s Hatid Tulong program.

The Department of Transportation said of the 358,505 OFWs as of December 10, 109,268 were transported by land.

The agency said 185,835 were transported via air and 63,402 via sea.

The data for land and air transport are from May 25 to December 10, while the data for sea travel was from April 27 to December 10.

The DOTr said the Hatid-Tulong program is a joint initiative of the Office of the President, National Task Force Covid-19, Department of Transportation (DOTr), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Also helping in the initiative are the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Tourism (DOT), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Office for Transportation Security (OTS), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).