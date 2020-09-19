DOTr: Over 206,000 OFWs have so far returned to provinces under Hatid-Tulong program

(Eagle News)–Over 206,000 Overseas Filipino Workers have returned to their respective provinces under the government’s Hatid-Tulong program.

The Department of Transportation said the 206,389 OFWs were as of Sept. 17.

Of these, 64242 were transported by land, while 96803 returned to their provinces via air transport.

Over 45000, or 45344, returned via sea travel.

The DOTr said the figures for land and air transport are from May 25 to Sept. 17, while that for sea travel was from April 27 to Sept. 17.

According to the DOTr, the Hatid-Tulong program is a joint initiative of the Office of the President, the National Task Force for Covid-19, the Department of Labor and Employment and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Tourism, the Philippine Ports Authority , Manila International Airport Authority, Land Transportation Office and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board are also assisting.

Only recently, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases allowed locally stranded individuals in Metro Manila to return to Western Visayas, following a temporary ban on their return due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases attributed to the influx of residents there.