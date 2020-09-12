DOTr: Over 193,000 OFWs transported to provinces so far under Hatid-Tulong program

(Eagle News)–Over 193,000 Overseas Filipino Workers have been transported to their respective provinces under the government’s Hatid-Tulong program.

The Department of Transportation said the 193236 OFWs were as of Sept. 10.

Of these, 60363 were transported by land, 89400 via air transport, and 43473 via sea transport.

The data for those transported via land and air transport is from May 25 to Sept. 10.

The data for those transported via sea transport is from April 27 to Sept. 10.

According to the DOTr, the Hatid-Tulong Program is a joint initiative of the Office of the President, National Task Force Covid-19, Department of Transportation (DOTr), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

Also helping in the initiative are the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Tourism (DOT), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Office for Transportation Security (OTS), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

Domestic flights are allowed with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine, but subject to the requirements of the local government covering the area of destination.