DOTr: Newly-developed Clark International Airport to start operations within the year

(Eagle News) — The newly-developed Clark International Airport will start operations within the year, the Department of Transportation said.

The DOTr made the announcement a day after President Rodrigo Duterte inspected the the newly-completed passenger terminal building, which was among the key projects under the administration’s Build, Build, Build program.

According to the DOTr, with the newly-developed airport’s opening, the decongestion of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is expected.

“This structure before us reflects the administration’s unyielding commitment to improve the quality of life of every Filipino by providing big ticket infrastructure projects such as this that will improve connectivity, mobility, create jobs, and spur economic activity in the regions,” Prresident Duterte said in his speech.

According to Transportation Secretary Art Tugade, as “Asia’s Next Premier Gateway,” the state-of-the-art international airport is equipped for contactless baggage handling, passenger check-ins and check-outs, and an ordering system that will make travel by air hassle-free and effortless.

The DOTr said the airport also has PWD-friendly restrooms an advanced docking guidance system, and a Heroes Lounge for soldiers, police officers, and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Tugade said the CRK also implements a Silent Airport Policy, which means announcements using the public address (PA) system will be limited.

The airport will also be connected to the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Clark station that will allow passengers from Metro Manila to reach the airport in just 55 minutes, the DOTr said.

“Dati pa-drawing drawing lang. ngayon, ito at ginawa at ginawa. Ito po ‘yung naging bunga,” Tugade said.

Tugade said the airport will have a “multiplier effect,” that will benefit the hospitality and tourism industries and help the local economy flourish.

Over 1,600 Filipinos were employed during the construction phase of the airport.

“Despite all challenges of(brought by) the pandemic, in only three years, Mr. President, despite the surge of COVID-19, this truly world class airport is now here for every Filipino to enjoy,” Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) CEO and President Vince Dizon said.