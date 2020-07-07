DOTr: MRT-3 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 reach 198

(Eagle News)–The number of Metro Rail Transit-3 personnel who tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 198, the Department of Transportation said.

According to the DOTr, of the number, 177 are depot personnel while 15 are ticket sellers, three train drivers, two control center personnel, and one a nurse.

Of the ticket sellers, eight were stationed at the North Ave. station, three at the Cubao station, two at the GMA-Kamuning station, one at the Quezon Ave. station, and the other was on a reserve status.

The MRT-3 suspended operations starting today to pave the way for a disinfection of the facilities, including the trains and the stations.

The suspension would also pave the way for a testing of all MRT-3 employees.

MRT-3 operations will resume on Sunday.