DOTr inaugurates expanded Siquijor Seaport

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation inaugurated on Thursday, Aug. 28, the expanded and improved Siquijor Seaport as part of the government’s infrastructure development program.

In a statement, the DOTr said the port expansion project covers the construction of an RC Wharf with Ro-Ro ramp and a back-up area.

Twenty-five units of solar lights were also installed in the port.

“With its improved facilities, the port now allows for faster vessel turnaround time and a shortened waiting period for passengers and shippers. This will eventually reduce the queueing of rolling cargo,” the department said.

Prior to the upgrade, the Siquijor Seaport could only service a maximum of four ferries.

With the renovation work completed, it can now serve up to eight vessels with provision to handle a 65-meter cargo ship and can service two Ro-Ro vessels at the same time.

“With the improvements that we are doing at the airport and seaport, soon, Siquijor will be known as ‘Isla del Progreso.’ In other words, you will now have a massive change in connectivity at the seaport of Siquijor,” Transportation Secretary Art Tugade, who attended the inauguration, said.