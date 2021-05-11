DOTr: Expansion, rehabilitation of General Santos International Airport 96.51% complete

(Eagle News) — The expansion and rehabilitation of the General Santos International Airport is 96.51 percent complete.

The Department of Transportation said other improvement works for the airport are still ongoing, including the upgrading of the power plant system, the rehabilitation of the Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) 35 & 17, the procurement of navigational aids, and the construction of the perimeter road and security fence.

Once operational, the DOTr said up to 1,200 job opportunities will be made available to residents of the region.

“This huge airport development project will surely pave the way to further spur economic growth and progress in General Santos City and the entire Mindanao,” the DOTr said.

The department said once completed, the GSIA is poised to become the largest airport in Mindanao, capable of handling bigger, wide-bodied aircraft such as the Boeing 747 and 737, and others including the Airbus A330, A340, and A350.

“The (GSIA) of the (DOTr) will soon become a key gateway in the island of MINDANAO, which can serve the greater area of SOCCSKSARGEN and nearby regions,” the DOTr said.