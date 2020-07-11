DOTr: Clark airport’s passenger terminal building now 99.14 percent complete

(Eagle News)–The Passenger Terminal Building of the Clark International Airport is now 99.14 percent complete.

This is according to the Department of Transportation, which said the information was as of June 30.

The DOTr said construction work for the project under the “Build, Build, Build” program is being rolled out at an “accelerated pace.”

The DOTr made the statement days after the government lifted the ban on non-essential foreign travel by Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once completed, the DOTr said the building will boost the operational capacity of the CRK, with its passenger volume tripled from the current 4.2 million to 12.2 million annually.

The airport is also aimed at decongesting the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, and will pave the way for the creation of job opportunities, the DOTr said.

The agency said the completion of the project will also bolster tourism and other socio-economic endeavors in Central Luzon.