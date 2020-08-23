DOTr activates three ports as crew change hubs for seafarers

Other ports for activation

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation has activated three ports as change crew hubs to ensure the safety of seafarers, many of whom get stranded onboard ships with expired contracts due to travel restrictions aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, the DOTr said the Port of Manila, Port of Capinpin in Bataan, and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone have been identified as change hubs to ensure the welfare of around 1.5 million seafarers, 378,000 or 25% of whom are Filipinos.

Other ports for activation include Batangas, Davao, and Cebu.

According to the DOTr, crew change is essential to ensure the safety, health, welfare and employment of seafarers, who are only allowed to serve on board a vessel without leave up to a maximum of 11 months, based on the International Labour Organization 2006 Maritime Labour Convention.

MARINA Administrator Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad said this has been “a significant cause of worry, as seafarers of all nationalities are already experiencing immense physical and mental fatigue brought on by overstaying onboard ships at sea.”

“Having crew change hubs in the country will solve this problem and give our seafarers the advantage of swift processing due to the established protocols,” Empedrad said.

Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago said crew change hubs in the country are also expected to generate economic activities and revenues in the areas where they are located, with the collection of port dues and charges from ship dockage or anchorage.

“By becoming a crew change capital of the world, we would not only prime up our seafaring and maritime industry. We also expect to boost our hospitality industry,” Santiago said.

The DOTr team, composed of the Central Office, OTS, PCG and MARINA, has been meeting with the Department of Health, Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Quarantine, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority to ensure that the hub will conform with all requirements, especially health and safety protocols including quarantine procedures.

Coast Guard Commandant Admiral George Ursabia Jr. said a dry-run was also conducted to “ensure the smooth flow of operations.”

“It is my hope for the Philippines to become a major international hub for crew change,” Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said.

In the last four months, 734 ships docked or anchored in the Port of Manila for crew change.

Around 34,000 seafarers were served.

Of this number, 28,000 seafarers disembarked while 5,800 joined the ships.

In terms of ship turnaround, cargo ships usually stay for around 6 to 12 hours while cruise ships stay for a week up to a month if they serve as quarantine facilities.