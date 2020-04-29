DOTr: 584 seafarers to return to their provinces under Balik-Probinsiya program

(Eagle News)–Over 500 seafarers are set to return to their respective provinces under the government’s Seafarers Balik Probinsiya program, the Department of Transportation said.

The DOTr said the 584 seafarers were as of April 28.

The first batch was composed of 305 seafarers, and the second of 279.

The DOTr said their impending return was after they underwent the mandatory 14-day quarantine and passed.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases earlier said all returning OFWs were also required to undergo rapid testing for COVID-19.

“We assure the public that the Seafarers Balik-Probinsya Program will accommodate more batches in the days to come,” the DOTr said.

The Seafarers Balik-Probinsya Program is a joint initiative of the DOTr, Maritime Industry Authority, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Ports Authority, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Health, Bureau of Quarantine, concerned local government units and the seafarers’ local manning agencies.