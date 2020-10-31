DOTr: 277,047 OFWs have returned to respective provinces under gov’t’s Hatid-Tulong program

(Eagle News)–Over 200,000 Overseas Filipino Workers have returned to their respective provinces under the Hatid-Tulong program of the government.

The Department of Transportation said the 277,047 OFWs were as of Oct. 29.

Of these, 84538 were transported by land, and 13851 over air since May 25.

Over 50,000, or 54458, were transported via sea since April 27.

The DOTr said the Hatid-Tulong program was a joint initiative of the agency, the Office of the President, National Task Force Covid-19, Department of Labor and Employment, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

The Philippine Coast Guard, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Tourism, Philippine Ports Authority, Office for Transportation Security, Manila International Airport Authority, Land Transportation Office, and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board also form part of the initiative.

The entry of locally stranded individuals in two cities of Negros Occidental, however, was recently temporarily suspended starting Friday, October 23.

The Western Visayas Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the suspension of entry into Victorias City until October 30.

In San Carlos City, entry is suspended until November 6.

This was to allow the local government units to prepare and disinfect its quarantine facilities.