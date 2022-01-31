DOH reports lower Covid cases for 3rd straight day at 14,546; total active cases drop to 190,818

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported even lower new Covid-19 cases at 14,546 and more new recoveries at 26,500 on Monday, January 31.

This is the third straight day of decreasing new Covid cases, and new recoveries exceeding new cases. On Sunday, January 30, the new cases were 16,953, while new recoveries reached 27,638. On Saturday, January 19, new cases hit 17,382 with 35,282 new recoveries.

Because of this, the total number of active cases went down to 190,818, the first time that total active cases dipped below 200,000 in 20 days. The last time that total active cases were below 200,000 was on January 11, when the number stood at 181,016.

The 190,818 total active cases on Monday, were 5.4 percent of the 3,560,202 total confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. Most of the active cases are still either mild or asymptomatic.

The Covid-19 positivity rate had also gone down to 28.4 percent. This is the lowest since January 4 this year when the positivity rate was at 26.5 percent.

The total recoveries as of Monday, January 31, hit 3,315,381 or 93.1 percent of total Covid-19 confirmed cases.

New Covid-19 deaths on Monday were 112, a big leap from Sunday’s 20 new virus deaths. Total Covid fatalities reached 54,003 on Monday, or 1.52 percent of total virus cases.

