DOH notes 85 percent drop in fireworks-related injuries amid COVID pandemic

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health noted a drop of 85 percent in cases of firecracker-related injuries and accidents from December 21, 2020 to January 1, 2021, compared to the same period before the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were only 50 fireworks-related injuries within this period, compared to the 340 cases for the same previous period.

But one life was already claimed due to a stray bullet incident as the country welcomed the new year.

The incident in Lanao Del Norte where a stray bullet killed a 12-year old girl, is, however, still to be verified by the DOH.

The health department said that 22 cases of fireworks-related injuries were recorded in Metro Manila. This is also much lower by as much as 88 percent than the previous period from December 21, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III attributed the drop in cases to the COVID-19 pandemic, and people following the government advisory not to use firecrackers anymore in New Year celebrations.

The DOH will continue to record firecracker related injuries until Jan. 6.

Those who sustained injuries were mostly male at 71 percent. But they were not necessarily the ones who lighted the firecrackers, but were just hit on the sidelines.

The ages of those who had sustained injuries ranged from 4 to 53 years old, but those aged between 10 to 14 accounted for most of the injures.

(Eagle News Service)