Dismissed PNP lieutenant colonel nabbed in Pangasinan over murder raps: PNP

(Eagle News) — A dismissed police official believed to be the head of a gun-for-hire syndicate operating in Region 1 was arrested in Pangasinan on Sunday, Aug. 7, Philippine National Police chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said.

According to the PNP, Wilson M. Magpali, who held the rank of lieutenant colonel in the police force, was arrested by operatives of Luzon Field Unit of the Philippine National Police Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) in Barangay Legaspi, Tayug by virtue of a warrant of arrest for murder.

The PNP said the warrant was issued by Presiding Judge Nyerson Dexter Tito Quilala Tualla of the Regional Trial Court, First Judicial Region, Branch 28, San Fernando City, La Union.

Recovered from Magpali were one 9 mm. cal. with PNP property markings and three magazines with ammunition.

The accused is in the custody of the PNP-Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group’s Luzon Field Unit.

“This is yet another significant development in the PNP’s massive tracker operations against fugitive criminals,” Azurin said.

“As we are making great strides in weeding out police ‘scalawags’ in the organization, let us remain steadfast in hunting down notorious criminals with outstanding warrants as we boost the government’s campaign for criminal justice,” he added.