DILG to release memorandum intensifying restrictions on mass gatherings in LGUs amid Delta variant fears

(Eagle News) – The Deparment of Interior and Local Government is set to issue a memorandum that would give additional instructions to all local government units (LGUs) nationwide amid the entry of the highly aggressive Delta variant in the country.

DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing said all barangays, municipalities, cities would be instructed to intensify efforts in preventing mass gatherings as these are potential super-spreader events that could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In an interview with the Eagle News Service program “Balitalakayan” on Wednesday, July 21, Densing said Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano had already given instructions on the release of this memo.

“May instruction na po si Secretary Año na magpalabas na po ng memorandum,” he said.

“Ang pinaka-unang instruction ngayon ay paigtingin na mapigilan ang pagkakaroon ng mass gathering sa mga bara-barangay, munisipyo at siyudad, kasi ito po yung pinaka-super spreader,” he said.

“Magkaroon lang ng isang kaso yan, isang mabilis na variant tulad ng Delta, ay mabilis tayong mahahawahan,” Densing noted.

The DILG official also said that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) would meet on Thursday, July 22, to discuss the recommendation of Metro Manila mayors for children aged five and above to stay indoors, amid the danger of Delta variant.

The Metro Manila mayors unanimously voted for the recall or suspension of the IATF resolution No. 125 dated July 8, 2021 allowing children in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) and General Community Quarantine (GCQ) except those under heightened restrictions to go outdoors, except in malls and other “mixed-use indoor/outdoor buildings” and facilities.

Health experts have noted that children could be infected by COVID-19 and serve as carriers. The elderly and those with comorbidities are particularly at risk, being the groups where most COVID deaths occur.

(Eagle News Service)