DILG to NPA: Surrender people behind Masbate landmine blast

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Wednesday, June 19, urged the New People’s Army to surrender the people behind the landmine blast in Masbate that killed a Far Eastern University varsity player and a relative.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said it “now becomes their duty to turn over the terrorists responsible” for the deaths of Kieth Absalon, 21, and his relative Nolven, “so that justice may be served to their families and loved ones.”

Nolven’s 16-year-old son was hurt in the explosion in Barangay Anas on Sunday, June 6.

According to the DILG chief, the perpetrators can be turned over to the Commission on Human Rights.

He said they may also be turned over the Makabayan bloc.

Año has said the bloc was an ally of the rebels.

“The ends of justice require that those responsible must be held accountable for their crimes against the people under the laws of the Republic of the Philippines,” he added.

The victims were on a bike fun ride when the landmine blast occurred.

The CPP-NPA has apologized for the incident, with CPP spokesperson Marco Valvuena attributing the incident to the “errors of an NPA unit.”