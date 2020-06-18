DILG: Disciplinary action recommended vs 20 barangay officials in M. Manila for violation of quarantine protocols

(Eagle News)–The Department of the Interior and Local Government has recommended the imposition of disciplinary action against 20 barangay officials in Metro Manila for alleged violation of quarantine protocols.

In a statement, Interior Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño said the five barangay chairs from Caloocan City; five from Quezon City; two from Parañaque City; and one each from Mandaluyong, Las Piñas, Manila, Makati, Pasay, Taguig, Marikina, and Muntinlupa were referred to the Ombudsman pursuant to Section 21 and 26 of RA 6770 after their responses to the show-cause orders earlier issued against them were found to be “insufficient.”

Diño said the barangay officials’ offenses range from violations in the implementation of physical distancing in engagements with the citizens of barangays, illegal cockfighting, gambling, poor enforcement of lockdown protocols with children playing on the streets, negligence to gross neglect of duty, among others.

According to Diño, more cases are expected as his office was still investigating over 100 barangay officials for violations of quarantine protocols.

“We want to send a message sa mga pasaway na barangay official that the DILG will not tolerate any violation of ECQ protocols,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Añ said.

“As government officials, we should take the lead in following the law and not in breaking it,” he added.