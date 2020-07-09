DILG: Couples can ride motorcycle together starting Friday, July 10

(Eagle News) — Couples will be allowed to ride motorcycles together starting Friday, July 10.

In a radio interview, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the prototype motorcycle submitted by Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap has also been approved.

He said based on the prototype, there is a barrier between the rider and the passenger.

He said the barrier extends beyond the heads of the driver and the passengers.

Wearing of face masks is also a must,

“Para sa couple lang muna kasi tumataas ‘yung numero…,” he said.

Earlier, Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla appealed for the government to allow “backriding” for couples to facilitate the mobility of people amid the limited means of public transportation.

Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia signed in June an executive order allowing the same in the province.

But President Rodrigo Duterte, in a public speech later, said the ban on backriding stays.

“As much as I would like to accommodate Governor Garcia, if I begin to give exception to one, I will open myself to charges of anti-graft law,” the President said.

“Giving another undue advantage. There’s a provision there,” he added.