DFA: Tuguegarao consular office to remain open during MECQ

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in Tuguegarao will remain open for the duration of the modified enhanced community quarantine.

The DFA said affected applicants with confirmed appointments who are unable to avail of consular services due to the extension of the MECQ throughout the province of Cagayan until 15 July 2021 must secure another appointment by sending an email to [email protected] with the following information:

Name

Date of birth

Original appointment date and time

Preferred date and time of new appointment

The DFA said applicants who require emergency or urgent consular services may contact the consular office by email at [email protected]

Apart from Cagayan province, the following areas are under the more stringent MECQ:

Apayao

Bataan

Lucena City

Puerto Princesa

Naga City in Camarines Sur

Iloilo City

Iloilo province

Negros Oriental

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Cagayan de Oro City

Davao City

Davao Oriental

Davao Occidental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Sur

Davao del Norte

Butuan City

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Sur

The quarantine classification in those areas is also expected to be in effect until July 15.