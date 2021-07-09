DFA: Tuguegarao consular office to remain open during MECQ

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in Tuguegarao will remain open for the duration of the modified enhanced community quarantine.
The DFA said affected applicants with confirmed appointments who are unable to avail of consular services due to the extension of the MECQ throughout the province of Cagayan until 15 July 2021 must secure another appointment by sending an email to [email protected] with the following information:
Name
Date of birth
Original appointment date and time
Preferred date and time of new appointment
The DFA said applicants who require emergency or urgent consular services may contact the consular office by email at [email protected]
Apart from Cagayan province, the following areas are under the more stringent MECQ:
- Apayao
- Bataan
- Lucena City
- Puerto Princesa
- Naga City in Camarines Sur
- Iloilo City
- Iloilo province
- Negros Oriental
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Davao City
- Davao Oriental
- Davao Occidental
- Davao de Oro
- Davao del Sur
- Davao del Norte
- Butuan City
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Sur
The quarantine classification in those areas is also expected to be in effect until July 15.